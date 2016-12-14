BRIEF-Noble Corp announces increase in maximum tender amount in cash tender offer for senior notes by unit
* Noble corporation plc announces increase in maximum tender amount in cash tender offer for senior notes by wholly-owned subsidiary
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 14 A U.S. jury on Wednesday ruled that Arista Networks Inc owed no copyright damages to Cisco Systems Inc in a legal battle over user interfaces, a Cisco spokesperson said.
The jury in a San Jose, California federal court also found that Arista did not infringe a Cisco patent. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
* Noble corporation plc announces increase in maximum tender amount in cash tender offer for senior notes by wholly-owned subsidiary
* Increasing its prime lending rate to 3.75 percent from 3.50 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Dec 14 The pension fund for oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's employees called on Wednesday for securities industry watchdog CVM to investigate some of Brazil's largest asset managers over allegations of irregularities, a statement said.