Cisco sets $1 bln investment for global cloud computing network

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems will invest $1 billion over two years to expand its cloud offerings, the company said on Monday, linking hundreds of data centers and cloud providers around the world in a network with more than 30 partners.

The network, called Intercloud, will help businesses process and manage data generated from billions of devices and applications around the world, Cisco said.

Businesses in the network aim to bridge the gap between public and private cloud computing and will share cloud infrastructure the same way mobile telecommunications companies have roaming agreements.

With partners including Deutsche Telekom, BT group and Equinix Inc, Cisco said it will add 250 data centers in 50 countries to its cloud network.

Intercloud will also allow companies to direct data traffic through specific clouds and data centers. This will help international businesses deal with foreign regulations requiring companies to house data collected from its citizens in local data centers.

The company also hopes the offering will address security and reliability concerns that have prevented businesses from accessing the cloud through public Internet connections.

Its partnership with Equinix, a data center provider that offers interconnection solutions, will provide customers a protected access path to public cloud networks.

Telecom provider BT will use Cisco technology to interconnect public and private clouds into the Intercloud, allowing their customers to securely move workloads between BT data centers and different clouds.

Cisco is also offering a hybrid cloud bundle that will allow customers currently using a private cloud to tap into the network. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio)