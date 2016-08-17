FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cisco Systems to lay off about 14,000 employees - CRN
August 17, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

Cisco Systems to lay off about 14,000 employees - CRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc is laying off about 14,000 employees, representing nearly 20 percent of the network equipment maker's global workforce, technology news site CRN reported, citing sources close to the company.

San Jose, California-based Cisco is expected to announce the cuts within the next few weeks, the report said, as the company transition from its hardware roots into a software-centric organization. (bit.ly/2bEQfa3)

Cisco was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

