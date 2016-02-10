FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cisco posts 2 pct rise in revenue, adds $15 bln to buyback
February 10, 2016 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Cisco posts 2 pct rise in revenue, adds $15 bln to buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc reported a 2 percent increase in quarterly revenue, and said it would add $15 billion to its share buyback program.

Net income rose to $3.1 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan 23, from $2.40 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $11.8 billion from $11.6 billion, excluding revenue from the customer premises equipment portion of the service provider video connected devices business that was divested. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
