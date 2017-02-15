FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cisco revenue slips for fifth straight quarter
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 6 months ago

Cisco revenue slips for fifth straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc's quarterly revenue fell for the fifth straight quarter, hurt by sluggish demand in its legacy network equipment business.

The company's net income fell to $2.35 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan.28 from $3.15 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

The world's largest networking gear maker said revenue fell 2.9 percent to $11.58 billion.

To offset sluggish demand for its traditional lineup of switches and routers, Cisco has been focusing on areas such as security, the internet of things and cloud computing. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

