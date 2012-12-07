FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cisco sees doubling software revenue in next 5 years from $6 bln
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Cisco sees doubling software revenue in next 5 years from $6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc : * CEO says wants to double software revenue in next 5 years, today at about $6

billion * CFO sees 14-17 percent cagr in 3-5 years in mobility market, from $3BLN in

2012 * CFO sees 6-9 percent cagr in 3-5 years in video and collaboration from $8

billion in 2012 * CFO sees sees services business 9-11 percent cagr in 3-5 years, currently at

$10 billion * CFO sees security business 5-7 percent cagr in 3-5 years, now at $1 billion * CFO sees business in emerging markets at 7-13 percent cagr in 3-5 years, now

at $9BLN * CFO sees switching and routing business 5-7 cagr in 3-5 years from $46

billion

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.