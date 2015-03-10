FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIT urges planemakers to 'go slow' in raising jet output
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

CIT urges planemakers to 'go slow' in raising jet output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX, March 10 (Reuters) - The head of the transportation finance arm of commercial lender CIT has urged planemakers Airbus and Boeing to be cautious about raising aircraft production.

The warning comes as planemakers prepare to ramp up medium-haul jet output to record levels and contrasts with fresh signs that manufacturers are considering expanding their output goals, amid a battle for orders worth $2 trillion over 20 years.

“I would suggest ‘go slow,’ but I certainly understand why they want to take rates up and capture (market) share,” Jeff Knittel, president of CIT Transportation and International Finance said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference hosted by the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT), he also said CIT was looking at a possible purchase of a long-range version of the Airbus A321 but declined to discuss details. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.