Head of Citi's ATD market-making unit moving to Citadel

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Citadel LLC has hired Jeff Martin, head of Citigroup Inc.’s Automated Trading Desk, to head sales for its market-making unit, the companies said on Thursday.

Martin, chief executive of ATD, Citi’s equities market-making unit, is leaving the bank on Thursday and will probably start at Citadel in late August or early September, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Shane Swanson, who was a top executive at ATD prior to Citi’s $680 million purchase of the broker-dealer in 2007 and then went on to help start a short-lived high-frequency trading firm, Eladian Partners, recently returned as president of the ATD. The sources said that Swanson’s return was unrelated to Martin’s departure.