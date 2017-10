CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital narrowed its net loss to 800.5 million Egyptian pounds ($132.39 million) in 2011, the stock exchange said on Thursday.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of 1.36 billion pounds for 2010, the exchange added. ($1 = 6.0465 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)