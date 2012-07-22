FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Citadel says Q1 net loss grew 43 pct
July 22, 2012

Egypt's Citadel says Q1 net loss grew 43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 22 (Reuters) - Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital said on Sunday its net loss in the first quarter had widened 43 percent from a year earlier to $26.4 million.

It said assets under management had risen 4.9 percent to $4.4 billion in the 12 months to end-March 2012.

“Setting aside the net effect of one-time fees related to Citadel Capital’s refinanced debt and the OPIC-backed facility, the firm would have recorded a 9 percent narrowing of its consolidated loss,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The company said that during the quarter it had drawn down $81.3 million from a $150 million facility it had received from United States’ Overseas Investment Corporation (OPIC).

Citadel’s share was trading 0.3 percent higher at 11:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

