Egypt's Citadel Q2 net loss narrows 62 pct from last year
October 10, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Citadel Q2 net loss narrows 62 pct from last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Citadel Capital, a holding company with $9.5 billion under control, said on Thursday its consolidated net loss for the second quarter narrowed to 47.3 million Egyptian pounds ($6.86 million) from 124.2 million a year earlier.

Citadel, which is changing from a private equity firm to an investment holding structure, plans to increase its capital by 3.64 billion pounds in December or January to 8 billion pounds.

$1 = 6.8904 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Erica Billingham

