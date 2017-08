April 4 (Reuters) - Stephen Luparello, a former top official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will join Citadel Securities as general counsel in May, the firm said on Tuesday.

Luparello, 58, stepped down in January as head of the SEC's Trading and Markets division, which oversees exchanges and brokerages. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)