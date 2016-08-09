FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Cerberus executive Kevin Genda to depart
August 9, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Cerberus executive Kevin Genda to depart

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kevin Genda, a senior executive at Cerberus Capital Management, plans to leave the $30 billion investment firm, chief operating officer and general counsel Mark Neporent said in a statement to Reuters Tuesday.

Genda joined Cerberus in 1995 and is a senior managing director and chairman of firm's U.S. lending business.

"Kevin has played an important role in the growth and evolution of Cerberus Business Finance as a premier, highly respected and successful middle-market lending business," Neporent said in the statement.

Neporent added that Dan Wolf, who has been running Cerberus' lending business with Genda for nearly 20 years, and other senior professionals will continue to lead the unit.

Genda will depart Cerberus in August and plans to eventually start his own firm, according to a person familiar with the situation. Genda did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
