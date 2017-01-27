FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Peng Zhao replaces Kevin Turner atop Citadel Securities -statement
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 7 months ago

Peng Zhao replaces Kevin Turner atop Citadel Securities -statement

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.

Peng Zhao is the new CEO of Citadel Securities, according to a statement from Griffin.

"I want to thank Kevin Turner for his leadership and the lasting impact he made on our firm," Griffin wrote. "Kevin has made important contributions across many areas of Citadel Securities."

Turner, previously the chief operating officer of Microsoft Corp., issued his own statement through Citadel.

"I want to thank Ken Griffin for his friendship and support, and for the opportunity to be a part of one of the most respected financial services companies in the world," he said.

Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and John McCrank

