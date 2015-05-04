FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Three Citadel Hong Kong employees leave amid macro desk cuts - Bloomberg
#Funds News
May 4, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Three Citadel Hong Kong employees leave amid macro desk cuts - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Three Hong Kong employees recently left Citadel LLC after the hedge fund cut jobs on its macro trading desk, Bloomberg reported, citing a company spokeswoman.

Fund managers Kevin Quek and Teck Hui Wee and senior associate Justin Chow left in April, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1AzniwN)

Citadel, run by billionaire Ken Griffin, has roared back after its main funds lost roughly 50 percent during the financial crisis.

The departures came as the company wound down portions of the desk globally, letting some people go and moving others into its fixed-income business, Bloomberg reported, citing Katie Spring, a Chicago-based spokeswoman.

Citadel did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
