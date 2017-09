June 28 (Reuters) - Citadel LLC named Steven Lieblich chief technology officer of the company’s hedge fund business.

A 30-year veteran at Morgan Stanley, Lieblich served most recently as the bank’s chief information officer.

He will report to Citadel founder and CEO Kenneth Griffin, and will join the firm in the fall. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)