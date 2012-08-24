FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citadel's Runnfeldt to retire from hedge fund
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 24, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

Citadel's Runnfeldt to retire from hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Runnfeldt, one of the trio that has overseen Citadel LLC’s global equities unit, is leaving the hedge fund at the end of the month.

Runnfeldt, 46, is retiring, Citadel spokeswoman Katie Spring said in an email.

Together with Brandon Haley and Steve Weller, Runnfeldt has run Citadel’s global stocks group since 2009 when the Chicago-based hedge fund reorganized how it invests in stocks. Haley and Weller are still running the group.

Runnfeld, who was based in San Francisco, joined Citadel in 2002.

The hedge fund oversees roughly $12 billion in assets and was founded by Kenneth Griffin who launched Citadel Asset Management in 1990.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.