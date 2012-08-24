Citadel's Runnfeldt to retire from hedge fund

BOSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Runnfeldt, one of the trio that has overseen Citadel LLC’s global equities unit, is leaving the hedge fund at the end of the month.

Runnfeldt, 46, is retiring, Citadel spokeswoman Katie Spring said in an email.

Together with Brandon Haley and Steve Weller, Runnfeldt has run Citadel’s global stocks group since 2009 when the Chicago-based hedge fund reorganized how it invests in stocks. Haley and Weller are still running the group.

Runnfeld, who was based in San Francisco, joined Citadel in 2002.

The hedge fund oversees roughly $12 billion in assets and was founded by Kenneth Griffin who launched Citadel Asset Management in 1990.