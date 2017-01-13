FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citadel agrees to $22.6 mln settlement over customer orders-SEC
January 13, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 7 months ago

Citadel agrees to $22.6 mln settlement over customer orders-SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday Citadel Securities LLC has agreed to pay $22.6 million to settle charges that one of its units misled customers about the way it priced trades.

Citadel's is the latest in a string of SEC settlements with firms over routing practices.

The settlement caps a years-long probe into whether Citadel misled customers about how it executed stock orders on their behalf, resulting in them not getting the best available price for shares they wanted buy or sell, sources had told Reuters on Thursday.

SEC rules require U.S. brokers to seek the "best execution reasonably available" on stock orders, a standard meant to ensure that all customers get a favorable price and a swift trade. bit.ly/2iPQ22F

Reuters first reported on Thursday that Citadel was nearing a settlement wit the SEC. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

