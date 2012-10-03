FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citadel Capital says net loss narrowed in Q2
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Citadel Capital says net loss narrowed in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital said on Wednesday its consolidated second-quarter net loss narrowed to 124.2 million Egyptian pounds ($20.36 million) from a previously stated 180.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The firm, which focuses on the Middle East and Africa, said revenue during the quarter was a negative 63.8 million pounds compared to a previously stated 117.9 million pounds in the second quarter of 2011.

Assets under management increased by $228.8 million to $3.6 billion. ($1 = 6.0993 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.