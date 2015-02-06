FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citgo amends US$2.5bn deal to attract investors - source
February 6, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Citgo amends US$2.5bn deal to attract investors - source

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - Venezuela’s US oil refiner Citgo Holding has restructured and raised the yield on a proposed US$2.5bn financing package following lacklustre investor demand, a source familiar with the deal said on Friday.

The company plans to use proceeds to pay a dividend to state-owned oil company PDVSA.

The oil company has raised the yield on the US$1.5bn offering to 12% area, and pledged 100% of the operating company equity as collateral, the source told IFR.

Original price talk was 11.75%, which was wide to initial price indications - or whispers - of high 10% to 11%.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran and Natalie Harrison

