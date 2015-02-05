FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Refiner Citgo sweetens terms on $2.5 bln financing package: IFR
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Refiner Citgo sweetens terms on $2.5 bln financing package: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s U.S. refining unit Citgo was forced to sweeten the terms of a $2.5 billion financing package aimed at pumping new cash into the coffers of the South American country’s state-owned oil company PDVSA, Thomson Reuters IFR reported on Thursday.

Concerns over the outlook for the battered U.S. energy sector along with skepticism over the ultimate goal of the transaction are forcing Citgo to offer investors a yield close to 12 percent, much higher than originally anticipated, according to IFR.

By pledging some of its most valuable assets abroad, recession-hit Venezuela is hoping to raise new funds to fend off default worries and a slide in crude oil prices, its main source of foreign exchange.

Citgo in January said PDVSA had canceled a planned sale of the company, announcing instead that it would raise funds through a financing package made up of bonds and a loan, according to IFR. (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.