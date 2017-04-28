FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Venezuela names Pereira interim president of U.S. refiner Citgo
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 4 months ago

Venezuela names Pereira interim president of U.S. refiner Citgo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS, April 28 (Reuters) - Venezuela has promoted Jose Pereira to interim president of Citgo, the U.S. refining and marketing unit of the nation's state oil company PDVSA, the government said in its Official Gazette on Friday.

Pereira, who was formerly Citgo's vice president of finance, replaces Nelson Martinez, who was named Venezuela's oil minister in January.

Citgo owns three refineries and a network of terminals and pipelines in the United States.

PDVSA's use of Citgo assets to guarantee financial transactions, including a 2016 bond swap and a loan from Russian oil company Rosneft, has generated controversy both in Venezuela and in the United States.

Since last year, Citgo has increased the supply of crude and fuel to PDVSA through its Citgo LDC Supply International subsidiary, helping Venezuela get the fuel it needs amid low output at its domestic refining network.

Critics of President Nicolas Maduro say his government is pawning state assets without the permission of the legislature. A group of U.S. senators expressed concern this month that the Rosneft operation with Citgo might help Russia gain ownership over energy infrastructure in the United States.

Venezuelan officials have defended the operation as transparent and legal. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.