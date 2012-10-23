FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIT Group loss widens on debt redemption charges
October 23, 2012

CIT Group loss widens on debt redemption charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Small-business lender CIT Group Inc posted its third straight quarterly loss, hit by charges related to debt redemption.

Third-quarter net loss widened to $305 million, or $1.52 per share, from $32.8 million, or 16 c ents per share, a year earlier.

The lender took a charge of $471 million during the quarter related to the redemption of $4.6 billion of high cost debt, it said.

CIT is led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain. He was named CEO in February 2010 to continue the company’s restructuring following its bankruptcy in 2009 amid losses on subprime mortgage assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
