a year ago
Citi sells its Argentinian consumer business to Banco Santander
October 9, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Citi sells its Argentinian consumer business to Banco Santander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup agreed to sell its consumer business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio, for an undisclosed amount.

Citi said on Sunday that the sale would include about $1.4 billion of its assets, including credit card, personal loans and retail brokerage business in Argentina.

On Saturday Citi also agreed to sell its Brazilian assets to Itaú Unibanco Holding SA for 710 million reais ($220.43 million). ($1 = 3.2210 reais) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
