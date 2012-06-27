Citi fills global retail role with Larsen in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named Jonathan Larsen as global head of its retail bank, filling the position for the first time with an Asia-based banker.

Citigroup has a far-reaching investment banking operation in Asia, although its consumer business in the region is a massive driver of revenue for the New York-based bank.

In the first quarter, Citi’s Asia profit rose 18 percent to $1.1 billion, comprising 37 percent of Citi’s global net income. Within Asia, Citi’s consumer business produces about half of the region’s annual profit figure.

Larsen, a 25-year industry veteran, will be based in Hong Kong and will continue to serve as head of Asia Consumer Banking, according to an internal memo.