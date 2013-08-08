FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi promotes Borch as new COO for investment bank in Asia -memo
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 4:06 AM / in 4 years

Citi promotes Borch as new COO for investment bank in Asia -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named Michael Borch as its new chief operating officer for its corporate and investment bank in Asia-Pacific, replacing Chris Laskowski in the role, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The move will allow Laskowski to focus on the roles he retains as head of the financial entrepreneurs group for the region and head of corporate and investment banking in Hong Kong, the memo said.

Laskowski had held the COO role since 2010 and was instrumental in the formation of Citigroup’s China securities joint venture.

Borch, who had headed the bank’s coverage of clients in the industrials and transportation sectors in Asia-Pacific, will retain responsibility for the latter sector as he steps up to the COO role.

A Citigroup spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.