Citi expects $2.9 bln after-tax charge on brokerage deal-filing
September 11, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Citi expects $2.9 bln after-tax charge on brokerage deal-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc expects to report a noncash charge of $2.9 billion after taxes to reflect a lower value for its brokerage joint venture with Morgan Stanley , the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley will pay Citi $1.89 billion to acquire another 14 percent stake in the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney business in a deal that values the joint venture at $13.5 billion, Citigroup said in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Citi had been carrying its 49 percent stake in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney at an $11.3 billion value, but the two banks agreed to the $13.5 billion overall value to proceed with Morgan Stanley’s planned acquisition of the business. As a result, Citigroup will have to record a charge of $4.7 billion pre-tax and $2.9 billion after tax, the bank said.

