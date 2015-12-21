Citi, Chase defeat class status for property inspection lawsuits

Dec 21 -

Citibank and JPMorgan Chase do not have to face class actions accusing them of charging unnecessary property inspection fees to homeowners who defaulted on their mortgages, an Oakland federal judge has ruled.

In separate decisions issued Thursday in two similar lawsuits, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said class status was not appropriate because homeowners had not shown there was a common question of law or fact that could be settled for all class members as a whole.

