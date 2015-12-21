FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi, Chase defeat class status for property inspection lawsuits
December 21, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Citi, Chase defeat class status for property inspection lawsuits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

Citibank and JPMorgan Chase do not have to face class actions accusing them of charging unnecessary property inspection fees to homeowners who defaulted on their mortgages, an Oakland federal judge has ruled.

In separate decisions issued Thursday in two similar lawsuits, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said class status was not appropriate because homeowners had not shown there was a common question of law or fact that could be settled for all class members as a whole.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZkBeIJ

