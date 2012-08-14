Citi names new head of consumer investment banking for Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Citibank will move the head of its Los Angeles investment banking office, Vikram Bhardwaj, to Hong Kong to helm its consumer investment banking for the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Bhardwaj will also lead the U.S. bank’s healthcare coverage for the Asia-Pacific, the memo said, and he will relocate to Hong Kong in September. He will report to Farhan Faruqui, head of corporate and investment banking for the Asia-Pacific.

Bhardwaj fills the role vacated by Pradeep Rao, who left Citi earlier this year.

A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.