DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has appointed Dinesh Sharma as its consumer banking head for the Middle East and North Africa, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Sunday.

Sharma, who will be based in Dubai, was previously consumer group risk director for Europe, Middle East and Africa and has worked at the U.S.-based bank since 1990, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)