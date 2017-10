NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup appointed Roland Wikstrom as the head of U.S. G10 rates trading after the previous head Nicolas Brophy left the bank, a Citigroup spokesman said on Wednesday.

When asked, the spokesman declined to offer a reason for Brophy’s departure.

Wikstrom’s group trades the government debt and interest rates products of the Group of 10 industrialized countries.