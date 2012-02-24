FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi gets strong demand for India's HDFC share sale-sources
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 3:36 AM / in 6 years

Citi gets strong demand for India's HDFC share sale-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s offer to sell its entire stake in India’s Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) has received bids for more than twice the number of shares, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

Most bids for the HDFC shares have come at around 645 rupees apiece, compared with its Thursday’s close price of 701.30 rupees, said the sources, who declined to be named as the details of the deal are not public yet.

A spokesman for Citigroup in India declined to comment, while HDFC could not immediately be reached.

Citigroup plans to raise about $2 billion by selling its entire 9.9 percent stake in India’s top lender as part of the U.S. bank’s efforts to shore up its capital base, sources with direct knowledge said on Friday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.