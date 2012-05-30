FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Citi appoints new head of FIG debt capital markets

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Alexandra MacMahon as its new head of EMEA FIG debt capital markets following the departure of previous head Chris Lees this week.

MacMahon joined Citigroup around 18 months ago and was looking after the bank’s UK and Irish clients. She previously co-headed FIG DCM at Morgan Stanley and Credit Agricole.

MacMahon, who reports to Paul Young, head of debt capital markets EMEA, will work closely with Simon McGeary, head of new products group at Citi.

Lees left Citi for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, moving out of client coverage to run the bank’s supranational and agency, as well financial institutions bond syndicate desk

