Citi to boost India card, personal loan businesses
March 5, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 6 years ago

Citi to boost India card, personal loan businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc expects to increase the number credit card customers it has in India by more than 20 percent a year over the next two to three years as it looks to boost its unsecured business portfolio in the country, a senior Citi executive said.

The bank, which is building up its retail business in India, also expects to increase its personal loan portfolio by 30 percent a year over that period, Anand Selva, head of consumer banking for Citi in India, told Reuters on Monday.

Foreign banks in India including Citi slashed unsecured lending after personal loans and credit card debt turned bad following the global financial crisis in 2008.

The banks have boosted unsecured lending over the past year to tap into a market where only about 17 million people out of a population of 1.2 billion use credit cards.

In China, more than 200 million people have credit cards, according to industry officials.

“We are very focused on building up our cards business,” Selva said after launching a new retail banking service in Mumbai.

Citi has about 2.2 million credit card customers in India.

