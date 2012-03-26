FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Citi names new head of India private banking
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Citi names new head of India private banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

MUMBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed company veteran Sameer Kaul as the head of its private banking business in India, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Monday.

Kaul, who has been with Citigroup for 17 years, replaces Tashwinder Singh, who has left the bank to join Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. as a director at its India unit.

Citi competes with RBS, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and many local players in the fast growing and highly competitive wealth management business in India.

The population of high net worth individuals -- those with more than $1 million in investible assets -- rose nearly 21 percent in India to 153,000 in 2010 -- making it the 12th largest such market, ahead of Spain and just behind Brazil, according to a report by Capgemini and Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.