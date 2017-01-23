FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Citi subsidiaries to pay $28.8 mln over giving U.S. homeowners 'runaround' -CFPB
January 23, 2017 / 6:42 PM / 7 months ago

Citi subsidiaries to pay $28.8 mln over giving U.S. homeowners 'runaround' -CFPB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday it had fined subsidiaries of Citigroup $28.8 million for giving "the runaround to borrowers" on mortgage servicing, by keeping borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure or making it difficult for them to apply for relief.

CitiMortgage will pay an estimated $17 million to compensate wronged consumers, as well as a civil penalty of $3 million, the CFPB said. CitiFinancial Services will refund approximately $4.4 million to consumers, and pay a civil penalty of $4.4 million.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese

