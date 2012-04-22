Citi appoints Lodhi as CEO for Pakistan - sources

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has appointed Nadeem Lodhi as chief executive officer for its Pakistan business and the U.S. banking giant plans to focus more on corporate banking in the country, two sources aware of the matter said.

Lodhi, who joins Citi from Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital, will mainly focus on growing the bank’s corporate and investment banking business. At Abraaj, he managed the firm’s business in Sub Saharan Africa.

A spokesman for Citi in Dubai declined to comment. Abraaj spokesperson could not be immediately reached.

Citi established its presence in Pakistan in 1961 and today operates in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. The bank lead managed the last three consecutive international sovereign bond issues.