UPDATE 1-Citigroup Chairman Parsons stepping aside-WSJ

March 2 (Reuters) - Richard Parsons is stepping down as chairman of Citigroup Inc and is expected to be replaced by Michael O‘Neill, the former chief executive of Bank of Hawaii Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Friday.

Parsons told directors on Friday that he does not plan to stand for re-election at the annual shareholder meeting next month, the newspaper reported.

Vikram Pandit will remain chief executive, according to the report.

Board members Alain J.P. Belda, a managing director of investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC, and Timothy C. Collins of Ripplewood Holdings are also expected to leave, according to the report.

Citigroup spokesman Jon Diat did not immediately return requests for comment.

Citigroup has stabilized under Pandit, who was named CEO during the financial crisis.