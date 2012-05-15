Citi names Ahmed as Philippines corporate and IB head

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed Usman Ahmed as corporate & investment banking head for the Philippines, replacing Kristine Braden who is moving to take up a role with the U.S. bank in Europe.

Ahmed, Citi’s Asia-Pacific head of global Islamic banking and chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific corporate banking, will continue to head Islamic banking while a successor for the COO role will be announced, Citi said in a statement.

Citi has been major player in the Philippines capital market, most recently serving as joint bookrunner for the country’s $1.5 billion global bond issue.

It also was sole financial advisor to San Miguel Corp for the sale of its 60 percent stake in Bank of Commerce to the Malaysia’s second-biggest bank CIMB Group . (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)