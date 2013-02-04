FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Citi hires JPMorgan banker to lead Florida expansion
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

ON THE MOVE-Citi hires JPMorgan banker to lead Florida expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Monday it hired JPMorgan Chase & Co senior private banker Luke Palacio to lead Citi Private Bank’s expansion in South Florida.

Palacio, who assumes his role as a Miami-based managing director and regional market manager on March 18, will also help support the growth of Citi’s ultra-high-net-worth Latin American client base.

Palacio most recently served as a managing director and senior banker with J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he worked as an adviser to ultra-high-net-worth families. He had been with the company for more than a decade.

Before that, Palacio worked in corporate finance at ANZ Bank and NatWest, focusing on financial institutions, energy and natural resources.

In his new role, Palacio will report to Citi global market managers Paul Hubert and Genaro Poulat, who respectively cover the eastern region of the United States and Latin America.

Citigroup, which is divesting its Smith Barney wealth management business, has in recent years been on a hiring spree to expand its global private bank presence. Citi Private bank manages money for people with at least $25 million to invest.

JPMorgan spokesman Doug Morris declined to immediately comment on Palacio’s departure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.