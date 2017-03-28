FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi applies for capital markets licence in Saudi Arabia-sources
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 28, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 5 months ago

Citi applies for capital markets licence in Saudi Arabia-sources

Reem Shamseddine, Saeed Azhar and Tom Arnold

2 Min Read

KHOBAR/DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup has formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a major move to return to the country after a roughly thirteen year absence.

The application has been made with Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA), whose primary role is to regulate and develop the capital market in the oil-rich kingdom, the sources told Reuters.

The sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter

Investment opportunities in the kingdom are opening up as the government diversifies its economy away from oil under its National Transformation Plan. The government is also preparing to list up to 5 percent of oil giant Saudi Aramco, an initial public offering that could raise as much as $100 billion.

Citi declined to comment on its Saudi plans. The CMA was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine in KHOBAR, Saeed Azhar and Tom Arnold in DUBAI; Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Editing by Mark Potter)

