FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi had significant drop in trading revenue -FT
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2013 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

Citi had significant drop in trading revenue -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup had a significant drop in trading revenue during the third quarter which could hurt the bank’s earnings, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with conversations between investors and the bank.

According to the report, the bank told investors that there was a worse-than-expected slowdown in markets businesses over the summer. The FT said that some investors believe Citigroup’s revenue will fall over 10 percent.

Citigroup declined to comment on the report. The company is due to announce its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 15.

In the second quarter, Citigroup posted a 42-percent jump in profit as bond trading revenue gained and stronger home prices helped the bad mortgages on its books.

The third-largest U.S. bank is getting its house in order after years of management problems forced it to seek three U.S. bailouts in 2008 and 2009. Current Chief Executive Michael Corbat and predecessor Vikram Pandit cut risk-taking in its trading businesses, hired selectively in safer areas like investment banking, and scaled back in markets where the bank had few growth opportunities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.