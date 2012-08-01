FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Citi hires Deutsche Bank private banker Steven Young
#Funds News
August 1, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Citi hires Deutsche Bank private banker Steven Young

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it hired Deutsche Bank senior private banker Steven Young for Citi Private Bank as a New York-based adviser to ultra-rich people, starting in October.

Young joined Deutsche Bank in 2006, where he worked as a senior private banker in New York. Before that he spent nine years at JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he worked in New York and London as a private banker and a corporate adviser with the bank’s financial sponsors business.

Previously he was based in Seattle and held positions in Bank of America’s private bank and at Seafirst Bank, a predecessor bank. He started at Arthur Andersen in 1977 as a senior analyst in their management consulting business.

Citigroup, which is divesting its Smith Barney wealth management business, has in the past two years been on a hiring spree to expand a global private bank that oversees about $250 billion in assets. Citi Private bank seeks to manage money for people with at least $25 million to invest.

A Citi spokeswoman declined to disclose the scope of Young’s private banking practice.

