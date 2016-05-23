FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Judge tosses fraud lawsuit against Citibank over currency trades
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 23, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Judge tosses fraud lawsuit against Citibank over currency trades

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Two Mexican foreign exchange traders who accused Citibank of failing to disclose millions of dollars of markups and declining to complete unprofitable trades have failed to support their claims of fraud, a federal judge in Manhattan has ruled.

Traders Eduardo Negrete and Gervasio Negrete alleged that Citibank failed to execute transactions "for the sole reason that it was not going to realize a profit." But Judge Robert Sweet of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled on Thursday that generalized allegations about profit motives are not enough to sustain fraud claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1THtWOh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.