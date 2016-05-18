Banks not liable in counterfeit check scam against lawyer - ruling

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Citibank and PNC Bank of negligence and aiding a counterfeit check scheme that bilked a New York lawyer out of nearly $300,000.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected claims by real estate and immigration lawyer Oliver Zhou that the banks should have done more to stop the fraud, part of a wider scheme involving fake clients and forged checks that has targeted lawyers across the nation.

