FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks not liable in counterfeit check scam against lawyer - ruling
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 18, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Banks not liable in counterfeit check scam against lawyer - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Citibank and PNC Bank of negligence and aiding a counterfeit check scheme that bilked a New York lawyer out of nearly $300,000.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected claims by real estate and immigration lawyer Oliver Zhou that the banks should have done more to stop the fraud, part of a wider scheme involving fake clients and forged checks that has targeted lawyers across the nation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1quNbyF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.