Judge tosses lawyer's lawsuit against Citibank over check scam

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a New York lawyer's lawsuit accusing Citibank of breaching its duties by accepting a fraudster’s fake check for nearly $300,000, part of a widespread internet fraud targeting American lawyers.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said that under established law, banks are not obligated to spot fictitious checks and Citibank could not be held liable for the lawyer's losses because the check bounced. He dismissed the lawsuit without leave to amend.

