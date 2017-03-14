FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Judge tosses lawyer's lawsuit against Citibank over check scam
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 14, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

Judge tosses lawyer's lawsuit against Citibank over check scam

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a New York lawyer's lawsuit accusing Citibank of breaching its duties by accepting a fraudster’s fake check for nearly $300,000, part of a widespread internet fraud targeting American lawyers.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said that under established law, banks are not obligated to spot fictitious checks and Citibank could not be held liable for the lawyer's losses because the check bounced. He dismissed the lawsuit without leave to amend.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mXhIqS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.