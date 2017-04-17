2nd Circuit rejects class status in Citibank overtime dispute

Personal bankers accusing Citibank of failing to pay them overtime cannot sue as a class, a federal appeals court ruled, affirming a lower court's decision that plaintiffs failed to prove the existence of companywide unlawful practices.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiffs had not met their burden of showing that common issues prevailed and thus class treatment of their claims was not appropriate.

