4 months ago
2nd Circuit rejects class status in Citibank overtime dispute
April 17, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 4 months ago

2nd Circuit rejects class status in Citibank overtime dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Personal bankers accusing Citibank of failing to pay them overtime cannot sue as a class, a federal appeals court ruled, affirming a lower court's decision that plaintiffs failed to prove the existence of companywide unlawful practices.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiffs had not met their burden of showing that common issues prevailed and thus class treatment of their claims was not appropriate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oiEo2T

