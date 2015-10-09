FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech anti-monopoly office approves Raiffeisen acquisition of Citibank's Czech retail
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Czech anti-monopoly office approves Raiffeisen acquisition of Citibank's Czech retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved Raiffeisenbank’s acquisition of Citibank’s retail banking and credit card businesses in the Czech Republic, the watchdog said on Friday.

Terms of the deal, signed in September, have not been disclosed. Citi said at the time the financial terms were “not material” to the bank, adding it was focused on expanding its services to Czech companies, banks and public sector clients.

Raiffeisen is the fifth-biggest bank in the central European country, a market that has helped profits at western banks after coming out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.