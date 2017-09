(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court has revived a fraud lawsuit by South Korean technology company Simmtech Co accusing Citibank of concealing the risks of complex derivatives sold as exchange rate hedges.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a Manhattan federal judge who last year dismissed the case on the grounds that it should be heard in South Korean court.

