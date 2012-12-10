FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citibank in Turkish unit talks with Lebanon's Audi
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Citibank in Turkish unit talks with Lebanon's Audi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup is in talks with Lebanon’s Audi Bank on the sale of its consumer banking unit in Turkey, part of the U.S.-based bank’s plan to rationalise its global businesses, senior banking sources said.

Audi’s Turkish unit Odeabank is interested in acquiring Citibank A.S.’s branches to expand in one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies, a top Turkish banking executive with knowledge of the talks told Reuters late last week.

Citigroup, the third-biggest U.S. bank, said last week it would cut 11,000 jobs worldwide to save as much as $1.1 billion a year in costs and that the plan included selling or cutting back its consumer operations in Turkey.

Newspaper Vatan said on Monday HSBC, which already operates HSBC A.S., a major bank in Turkey with 333 branches, is also interested in Citibank’s Turkish branches.

Besides Citibank AS, the New York-based lender also owns a 10 percent stake in Akbank, Turkey’s third-biggest non-state lender.

Citibank has not said it plans to sell its remaining Akbank stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.